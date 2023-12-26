Development of Oil Fields Using Science Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning

Al-Obaidi S.H.1), Chang W.J.2), Hofmann M.1)

1) Department of Petroleum Engineering – Mining University (Russia)

2)Department of Petroleum Engineering – University of Xidian (China)

https://doi.org/10.53656/nat2023-3-4.01

Abstract. Since artificial intelligence has become increasingly prevalent in the oil industry, it is relevant to this study since it is being used for exploration, development, production, field design, and management planning to improve decision-making, reduce costs, and speed up production…

ВИЖ ПОВЕЧЕ

Agile Software Development Assisted Implementation of a Mentoring Solution in a Large Enterprise

Vladislav Yurukov

Department of Cultural Studies,

South-West University “Neofit Rilski” (Bulgaria)

https://doi.org/10.53656/nat2023-3-4.02

Abstract. Mentoring and coaching have many forms and formats….

ВИЖ ПОВЕЧЕ

Български народни противоприродни обичаи и суеверия

Резюме. В съвременните религиозни календари на българите и мюсюлманите са се съхранили някои обичаи и суеверия, свързани с изпълнението на ритуали, в които участват животни (и растения). Широко разпространени са заколването на петли, агнета, свине, телета, мъчението на кучета, късането на свежи клони, диви цветя и др…

ВИЖ ПОВЕЧЕ

Апостериорен анализ на критериален тест за активизиране и диагностика на рефлексия в обучението по биология и здравно образование – VIII клас (раздел „Обмяна на веществата“)

Иса Хаджиали

Софийски университет „Св. Климент Охридски“ (България)

https://doi.org/10.53656/nat2023-3-4.03

Резюме. В статията представяме резултатите от апостериорния анализ на критериален тест, разработен върху учебното съдържание по биология и здравно образование – VIII клас…

ВИЖ ПОВЕЧЕ

Развиване на здравно-екологични компетентности в обучението по химия чрез система от учебни задачи

Доц. д-р Антоанета Ангелачева1), Станислава Стефанова1), 2)

1)Пловдивски университет „Паисий Хилендарски“

2) ЧГПНП „Асен Йорданов“ – Иваняне, София

https://doi.org/10.53656/nat2023-3-4.08

Резюме. В статията е аргументиран изборът на учебните задачи като основно дидактическо средство за изграждане на здравно-екологични компетентности в обучението по химия…

ВИЖ ПОВЕЧЕ

Integrating Primary Source Analysis in Remote Teaching of Earth and Environmental Science During the COVID-19 Pandemic

Irina Kopteva

Geography and Environmental Studies Department

University of Colorado at Colorado Springs(USA)

https://doi.org/10.53656/nat2023-3-4.04

Abstract. The COVID-19 pandemic disrupted learning, and obstructed social connections and spatial awareness. To rectify, an interdisciplinary curriculum integrated remote teaching of earth and environmental science with primary source analysis…

ВИЖ ПОВЕЧЕ

Modelling the Impact of Vaccination on the Transmission Dynamics of COVID-19 in the Presence of Environmental Factor

1Deborah O. Daniel1), Shola A. Akinboboye2)

)Department of Mathematics and Computer Science – Southwestern University (Nigeria)

2)Department of Biological Sciences – Southwestern University (Nigeria)

https://doi.org/10.53656/nat2023-3-4.05

Abstract. The emergence of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic, as reported by the World Health Organisation (WHO), originating from Wuhan, China in late 2019, poses a significant and formidable challenge to worldwide public health. As a result, more than 20 nations experienced the impact of this lethal illness…

ВИЖ ПОВЕЧЕ

Нерешени проблеми на съвременната природогеографска и селищна топонимия на България

Al-Obaidi S.H.1), Chang W.J.2), Hofmann M.1)

1) Department of Petroleum Engineering – Mining University (Russia)

2)Department of Petroleum Engineering – University of Xidian (China)

https://doi.org/10.53656/nat2023-3-4.01

Abstract. Since artificial intelligence has become increasingly prevalent in the oil industry, it is relevant to this study since it is being used for exploration, development, production, field design, and management planning to improve decision-making, reduce costs, and speed up production.

ВИЖ ПОВЕЧЕ