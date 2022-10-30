EDUCATION: THEORY AND PRACTICE
Оценяването по биология в условия на дуално обучение по българската и калифорнийската образователна система
Мая Гачева
Софийски университет „Св. Климент Охридски“ (България)
https://doi.org/10.53656/nat2022-5.01
Резюме. Проблемът за оценяването в смесените училища, в които се провежда дуално обучение на два езика и по два вида национални стандарти, е решен успешно в интернационалното училище, обект на настоящото изследване…
FROM THE RESEARCH LABORATORIES
Improvement of Oil Recovery in Hydrocarbon Fields by Developing Polymeric Gel-Forming Composition
AL-Obaidi S.H.1), Hofmann M.1), Smirnova V.2)
1) Department of Petroleum Engineering, Mining University (Russia)
2) Scientific Research Center, SPB (Russia)
https://doi.org/10.53656/nat2022-5.02
Abstract. The paper presents the results of laboratory and field experiments on a developed polymer gel-forming composition “PSB” that enhances oil recovery. In this composition, two aqueous solutions are used: a polymeric gelling agent and an inorganic crosslinker…
NEW APPROACHES
Mathematical Modelling of the Transmission Mechanism of Plamodium Falciparum
Onitilo S. A.1), Usman M. A.1), Daniel D. O.2)*, Odetunde O. S.1),
Ogunwobi Z. O.1),Hammed F. A.1),
Olubanwo O. O.1), Ajani A. S.1), Sanusi A. S.3), Haruna A. H.1)
1)Department of Mathematical Sciences, Olabisi Onabanjo University (Nigeria)
2)Department of Mathematics and Computer Science, Southwestern University (Nigeria)
3)Department of Plant Science, Olabisi Onabanjo University (Nigeria)
*Corresponding Author: deborah.daniel@mysun.edu.ng
https://doi.org/10.53656/nat2022-5.03
Abstract. In this paper, a deterministic model SEIR-SEI model of malaria
transmission consisting of systems of ordinary differential equations, describing
the transmission of malaria between humans and female anopheles mosquitoes, the
definitive hosts of Plasmodium parasites, is examined…
CURRICULUM MATTERS
Incorporation of Nature’s Design and Development in Higher Science Education Curriculum Design and Research Practice
B. Shivamurthy1), B.H.S. Thimmappa2)*
1)Department of Mechanical and Manufacturing Engineering, Manipal Institute of Technology,
Manipal Academy of Higher Education
2)Bhagwan Mahavir College of Basic and Applied Sciences, Bhagwan Mahavir University
*Corresponding author
https://doi.org/10.53656/nat2022-5.04
Abstract. The incorporation of nature’s design and development in the higher science education system and research practice is emphasized to foster improved awareness of foundational skills in molecular biology among learners…
TEACHING EXPERIMENT IN SCIENCE
Постановка за измерване скоростта на звука във въздух
Станислав Сланев, Хафизе Шабан,
Шебнем Шабан, Анета Маринова
Професионална гимназия по икономика – Шумен
https://doi.org/10.53656/nat2022-5.05
Резюме. Описана е постановка за измерване скоростта на звука във въздух. Експериментът може да се възпроизведе с подръчни средства във всяко училище…