FROM THE RESEARCH LABORATORIES

Reveal the Potency of Water Hyacinth and Red Ginger Extract as

Hydrogel Wound Dressing for Mrsa Diabetic Wound: a Short Review

Abstract. Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) bacteria that colonize diabetic foot ulcers can cause dangerous infections and even amputations. To improve the healing process, hydrogel wound dressing loaded with antibacterial agents can be selected as viable alternatives to reduce MRSA colonization and infection. This review highlights the potential use of water hyacinth cellulose (Eichornia crassipes) as a base for hydrogel plaster and red ginger rhizome (Zingiber officinale var. Rubrum) as an antibacterial agent. Comprehensive studies show that water hyacinth weed that contains high cellulose has the potency to be converted into hydrogels. In addition, further studies show that the active compounds of red ginger rhizome extract such as 6-gingerol, gingerenone-A, and 6-shogaol are proven to inhibit MRSA which could be incorporated into hydrogels. These findings prove that the hydrogel derived from water hyacinth cellulose and the active compounds of red ginger extract is very promising for the future as a new alternative to diabetic wound dressing.

Keywords: diabetic wound; hydrogel plaster; MRSA; red ginger; water hyacinth

Maulidan Firdaus, Muhammad Iqbal Daniswara,

Khoirul Jamaluddin, Novi Andriani

Sebelas Maret University – Surakarta (Indonesia)

TEACHING EXPERIMENTS IN SCIENCE

Demonstration of Damped Electrical Oscillations

Abstract. Introducing mechanical oscillations in schools is a fairly simple and easy experimental feasible task. To demonstrate electromagnetic oscillations, we have difficulty in understanding by students. The explanation of electromagnetic circuits is more abstract. We offered an experiment where we make electromagnetic oscillations obvious and understandable to students. In our experiment we used the software and interface of the AMSTEL Institute (AMSTEL Institute – Amsterdam Mathematics, Science and Technology Education Laboratory) as well as elements from the sets of experimental tasks from the Physics Olympiads organized by the Sofia branch of physicists.

Keywords: demonstration experiment; damped electrical oscillations

Elena Grebenakova, Stojan Manolev

Municipal high school „Goce Delchev“ – Valandovo (R. North Macedonia)

Учебният химичен експеримент в ОРЕС. Кухненска химия за напреднали

Резюме. Разработени са учебни експерименти, които могат да се изпълнят у дома. Целта на тези експерименти е да заместят зададените по програма изследване на топлинен ефект и изследване на фактори, влияещи на скоростта на химичните реакции. Предложените експерименти се оказват лесни за учениците, получават се консистентно резултати, близки до теоретичните, и се изпълняват основните цели на първоначалните задания.

Наско Стаменов

Национална природо-математическа гимназия „Акад. Любомир Чакалов“

EDUCATION: THEORY AND PRACTICE

Бъдете внимателни, ако учите география за VIII клас с “Уча.се“

Резюме. В статията е анализирана научната достоверност и коректност на редица твърдения, представени във видеоуроци по предмета „География и икономика“ за VIII клас на сайта „Уча.се“1). Посочени са примери за фактически грешки, некоректно зададени въпроси, неточни изображения и псевдонаучни обяснения.

Иван Дреновски

ЮЗУ „Неофит Рилски“ – Благоевград

CURRICULUM MATTERS

Alignment of Ethiopian Primary School Pre-Service Teacher Education Program with that Primary School Mathematics Contents/Syllabi

Abstract. This study is a quantitative research that examine the extent of alignment of Ethiopian teacher education program curricula with primary school mathematics contents. So, to collect the data, the study was used content analysis as instrument. The sources of data were primary school mathematics syllabi and curricula materials of college of teacher education. To do this, the study employed quantitative method to collect data from pre-service mathematics teachers. Coders were very experienced teacher educators from three different colleges of teacher education: Kotebe Metropolitan University, Hawassa college of teacher education and Arba Minch college of teacher education. Teacher educators were selected purposely based on their service year in college of teacher education and their positiveness for coding. To do the content analysis, the main documents (primary school mathematics syllabi) were coded or broken down in to manageable categories on a variety of theme and then examined using appropriate content analysis theoretical model. The result of the study portrayed that the curricula materials of generalist have low level of alignment with the primary school mathematics contents whereas those of specialist and linear curricula were align with the mathematical contents of primary school curricula in moderate level. As it was indicated in the findings of the study, the college curricula materials are not fully aligned with the contents of primary school mathematics. There are school mathematical contents which are not included in curricula of teacher education. Thus, it is recommended that appropriate program should be designed which create an opportunity for pre-service mathematics teachers to access school contents either during practicum sessions or should include in the curricula materials of teacher education.

Keywords: alignment of curricula; primary school; pre-service teacher education; mathematics content

Anteneh Tefera, Mulugeta Atnafu, Kassa Michael

Addis Ababa University – Addis Ababa (Ethiopia)

NEW APPROACHES



Възможности на изследователския подход за формиране

на ключови компетентности в обучението по химия

Резюме. Изследователският подход в обучението по природни науки е главно средство за формиране и развитие на ключови знания, умения и отношения у учениците. Сред осемте равнопоставени ключови компетентности са уменията за подкрепа на устойчивото развитие и за здравословен начин на живот. Те са свързани с овладяване на екологични знания, формиране на умения за опазване на околната среда и за здравословен начин на живот, изграждане на ценностни отношения у подрастващите. В статията е представен опит за използване на изследователския подход в обучението в профилираната подготовка по химия за обогатяване на системата от знания, умения и отношения, свързани с опазване на околната среда. За осъществяване на изследователски подход е разработен лабораторен практикум с включване на експериментални изследователски задачи за анализ на проби от почви. Проведено е диагностично изследване за установяване целесъобразността на създадения практикум. Разработен е критериален тест за диагностика на познавателните резултати на учениците в изследваните групи. Резултатите от тестирането показват, че включването на експериментални изследователски задачи в лабораторния практикум води до овладяване на осмислени екологични знания, формиране на умения за прилагането им в различни познавателни ситуации и изграждане на ценностно отношение към околната среда.

Антоанета Ангелачева

Пловдивски университет „Паисий Хилендарски“

Приложение на компютърните планетариуми в обучението

по астрономия

Резюме. Интересът на учениците към звездите и планетите винаги е бил голям. За тях е вълнуващо посещението на астрономически обсерватории и планетариуми. Голямо предизвикателство пред учителите е как да се поддържа този интерес и същевременно да се постигнат трайни знания по астрономия. В ерата на развиващите се компютърни технологии се търсят все повече алтернативни методи на преподаване на този наука. Едни от тях са използването на компютърни планетариуми. Установено е, че с помощта на тези специализирани софтуери се постигат много добри резултати. Затова различни преподаватели по физика и астрономия все по-често ги използват.

Ана Атанасова

Средно училище „Никола Вапцаров“ – Пловдив

